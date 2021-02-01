The US’ Black History Is Also Caribbean American Black History

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 1, 2021: It’s the start of another Black History Month here in the US as the spotlight gets refocused on the Black Lives Matter movement. It is also a month that is dear to Caribbean Americans, because Black History in the US is also integrally interwoven with the history of Caribbean people as well – and has been since slavery. Here are five famous Black Caribbean Americans who are an integral part of US Black History today:

1: Louis Farrakhan

Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan addressing the world on July 4, 2020.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan Sr., is undoubtedly a Black Caribbean American. He was born Louis Eugene Walcott in The Bronx, New York to Jamaican immigrant Percival Clark and Saint Kitts born Sarah Mae Manning. He is also the cousin of the late Cicely Tyson, another famous Black Caribbean American, whose parents were born in Nevis, West Indies.

2: Harry Belafonte

Undated photo of William (Bill) Howard (l) flanked by Harry Belafonte (r.) and his wife, Mrs. Cordelia Howard. (Courtesy of the Howard Family)

American singer, songwriter, activist, and actor, Harry Belafonte, was born in Harlem, New York, to Jamaican immigrants, Melvine (née Love, and Harold George Bellanfanti Sr. His mother was a housekeeper and his father worked as a chef.

3: Colin Powell

Former General Colin Powell remains one of the most famous children of West Indian immigrants to serve in the US military.

Colin Luther Powell, a former diplomat, retired four-star general and the US’ 65th United States Secretary of State, was born in Harlem, to Jamaican immigrants, Maud Arial (née McKoy), and Luther Theophilus Powell. His father worked as a shipping clerk and his mother as a seamstress.

4: Busta Rhymes

Famous rapper Busta Rhymes was born Trevor George Smith Jr. in Brooklyn, New York City to Jamaican parents. His mother was Geraldine Green and father, Trevor Smith Sr.

5: Dulé Hill

Actor Dulé Hill Hill who played personal presidential aide and Deputy Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff, Charlie Young, on the NBC drama television series The West Wing, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and pharmaceutical salesman-private detective Burton “Gus” Guster on the USA Network television comedy-drama Psych, is Caribbean American. He was born in Orange, New Jersey to Jamaican parents Jennifer and Bertholomu Hillshire. His father was an entrepreneur and his mother taught ballet at the Marie Wildey School of Dance in East Orange, New Jersey.