It is commonly debated amongst laypersons and academics (even in Cayman) that the treatment of enslaved Negroes in British Colonies was less harsh than in other colonies before the abolition of slavery in the 19th century. Whatever position you take on this after reading textbooks and informing yourself on the topic, there is no debate that some of the legislation applicable to the enslaved Negro in various colonies in the Caribbean was, in fact, harsh.

Examples of this legislation and how the judiciary meted out punishment before abolition are described in many writings, including The Journal of Negro History.

Concerning this, a snippet of the Journal from October 1926 reads:

Hans Sloane who visited Jamaica at the opening of the century enumerated the punishments for various offences: for rebellion-burning; for “lesser crimes “-cutting off half the foot; for running away-confinement in irons or a spur in the mouth; for negligence whipping with lancewood switches till bloody while the Negroes hung by their hands in the mill house.

The Journal also noted that “Some slaves were whipped till raw, when pepper and salt was rubbed into their skin, or melted wax was poured on them.”

Speaking about the situation in Barbados, the Journal said:

The status of the Negro was early defined in the law of Barbadoes as part of the personal estate of the master, subject to his almost unlimited control and disposition.

If a slave struck a Christian, for the first offence he was to be severely whipped; for the second offence his nose was to be slit and he was to be burned in the face; for the third offence he should suffer such punishment as the governor and council might impose.

A Negro committing a capital crime against a white person was to be tried by two justices and three free- holders nearest the place of crime and sentenced to death.

Concerning the enslaved Negro who wished to be industrious, the Journal noted:

Jamaica in 1735 prohibited slaves from hawking, peddling, or selling various commodities without tickets from their masters.

Montserrat the following year, carried restrictions into the realm of production: slaves were prohibited from planting any indigo, cotton, ginger, coffee, or cocoa; they were forbidden keeping public markets on Sundays, and they were otherwise re- strained from holding licentious meetings.

It is, perhaps, inevitable that the foregoing types of sentences and economic restrictions placed on enslaved Negroes would end in some form of protest.

Regarding this, the Journal noted “the frequency of insurrection in the years 1730 to 1740” and attributed the protests “not only to unwise management but to a long period of commercial depression which deprived many Negroes of adequate rations.”

These types of excessive sentences and imbalances in economic treatment having been noted, we must not now (whether as descendants of Negroes or non-Negroes) expressly, by na?vet? or otherwise, transfer the collective will of the people to our chosen rulers without proper checks, balances and accountability. Otherwise, the inevitable outcome is that history will repeat itself.