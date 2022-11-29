News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 29, 2022: Black immigrants, regardless of where they came from, find both challenges and opportunities for themselves after moving to the US.

The Growth of the Black Immigrant Population

Over the last decades, the population of Black immigrants in the United States has more than tripled. While twenty years ago it was 600,000, today the number of Black immigrants is about 2 million. The majority of migrants come from African and Caribbean countries. That makes the population quite diverse.

Most Black immigrants arrive legally as permanent residents with family ties. Refugees from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Somalia, and Sudan comprised 30% of all black African immigrants in 2021, while around 20% of black African immigrants entered the United States through the visa lottery program. It provides 55,000 visas each year to the countries that are under-represented in immigrant streams to the USA. Around 400,000 black immigrants in the United States reside with no legal status.

Even with such a fast-growing population of Black immigrants in the USA, they still face unique challenges rooted in the former discrimination of Black people. Black immigrants are detained and deported more often than other immigrant populations.

Economic Discrimination

First off, economic success depends on the fluent English in the United States. Plenty of surveys show that. The better the conversational practice of English, the more likely immigrants can be employed and the higher their income is. So, why do Black immigrants commonly have far better English skills yet much lower income? Why do they usually are unemployed and live under the federal poverty line?

The reason is not education. Black immigrants are as educated as most immigrants on the average. Moreover, sub-Saharan African immigrants are better educated than other groups of immigrants. This fact can be explained that well-educated immigrants face difficulties in finding work in their field because of the barriers of transferring accreditation and skills from their home country. One must agree that Black people in the USA make less money on the average than white people do. A more detailed answer concludes racial and anti-immigrant bias.

Nevertheless, Black immigrants make significant contributions to the United States economy. In 2018, Black immigrant households paid $23 billion in federal income taxes and $13 billion in state and local taxes. Black immigrant entrepreneurs create jobs and strengthen the economy.

Bias in Education

Although most Black immigrants have a better than average knowledge of English, four out of ten still require assistance in its learning. The majority of Latin immigrants in the media create a stereotype that Black immigrants don’t meet the requirements, and that’s what makes it harder for them to access the resources they need. Such suggestions alienate students that are also facing racial discrimination for the first time.

Surveys show that teacher expectations can have an essential impact on a student’s performance. More often than not, hidden racial bias makes teachers set lower expectations for Black students. The same can be said about bias against students that aren’t native English speakers. Black immigrant students that don’t have satisfactory English skills face even lower expectations. Despite the fact that children of Black immigrants are better prepared for schooling at home, a report on Black immigrant students said that even the most successful of them were considered academically inferior if they also attended English courses. This can be translated as measurable differences.

Black English language learners perform worse on math and reading exams than either non-Black or Black native speakers. Bias in schools has more serious consequences. Black students can be arrested for behaviors that non-Black students aren’t punished for. It funnels them into the criminal justice system.

Bias in Criminal Justice

Black immigrants can be returned to their home country and prevented from returning more often than immigrants of other races. This is not surprising, considering the experience of Black people born in the USA. Black people, just like many other Americans, are prone to committing crimes. But they are stopped, questioned, arrested, charged, denied bail and convicted way more frequently.

Actually, immigrants commit crimes less likely than the U.S.-born people. But Black immigrants are still more likely to intersect with the criminal justice system. Black and Latin residents of the United States are more likely to be stopped by police than white residents. When stopped, they got threats or violence against them from police twice as frequently.

Although Black and Latin immigrants face increased attention from police, the risks are higher for Black ones. They make up 20% of non-citizens that face deportation on criminal grounds. Even a minor criminal charge can lead to the immigration process or end up in deportation. In fact, offenses that are treated as misdemeanors in criminal courts can result in the automatic deportation in immigration court.

Everyone should ultimately decide for themselves what it means to be Black and an immigrant in the United States. Like all immigrants, they chase their dreams and would like to provide their families with a better life. They come there with the intention to improve their new homeland as well.

Currently, Black immigrants contribute $36 billion in tax revenue every year. They start businesses more frequently than the U.S.-born Americans and create more jobs for everyone.