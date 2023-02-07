News Americas, Phoenix, AZ, Tues. Feb. 7, 2023: Members of Arizona and Nevada’s growing Caribbean/West Indian community celebrated Robert “Bob” Nesta Marley’s 78th birthday Monday, as leaders in both localities declared February 6th as “Bob Marley Day” in honor of the legendary, iconic, award winning recording artist’s birthday.

The Phoenix event, held at City Hall, was attended by members of the Arizona Caribbean Cultural Association.

Robert Nesta Marley was born on February 6, 1945 in Jamaica, the late Bob Marley is one of the most influential figures around the globe. He died on May 11, 1981 after battling illness. He was 36 years old.

“This is a great day for everyone in the state of Arizona”, said the organization’s President, Robert Cumbertach from Trinidad and Tobago. “As part of our regional cultural awareness effort, many of our neighbors will know the importance of Bob Marley and his contributions to socia;l justice, equality and inclusion.”

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill district is one of the many diverse areas in the state of Nevada and has a population of West Indians. The petition has been sent in previous years and the Commissioner responded to the community.

“Our community is grateful for the leadership of commissioner Hill in honoring the late and iconic Bob Marley”, said Jerry Castro Cayetano who coordinated the multistate effort in Arizona and Nevada.

“It is a great thing when communities get together and learn about each other’s history and the important figures who made contributions’,” continued Castro Cayetano who organizes Caribbean Heritage Month events in Nevada. “There are countless iconic figures whose legacies are the very reason why Caribbean culture is as strong as ever and our community will continue to advocate for their recognition and inclusion.”