By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 25, 2022: The Caribbean presence on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the next chapter to Marvel’s Black Panther movie, is definitely undeniably even in the small teaser released Saturday night at Comic-Con.

The Caribbean immigrant actors who featured in the original Black Panther – Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Winston Duke (M’Baku) – return in Black Panther “2.” But the daughter of Caribbean immigrants also joins the cast as does the music of a Caribbean legend.

According to the Marvel trailer released this weekend, Guyanese born Wright and Trinidad and Tobago’s Duke have returned to the cast while Dominique Thorne, the daughter of Trinidadian immigrants, has joined the cast as Riri Williams.

The music of reggae legend Bob Marley is also taking center stage. The trailer released is almost entirely void of dialogue, conveying moments of grief and perseverance alongside a rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” by Nigerian artist Tems, which then transitions into a sliver of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

Director Ryan Coogler and the cast of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie were there to help show how the franchise is moving forward in the wake of the 2020 death of its titular star, Chadwick Boseman.

The trailer begins with what looks to be a Wakandan funeral procession, with Shuri, (Wright), holding the Black Panther’s mask while everyone is dressed in all white.

An official synopsis of “Wakanda Forever” that was sent out once the trailer went live, says Wakanda will be fighting to protect its nation in the wake of the death of its king, T’Challa (played by the late Boseman in “Black Panther”). What has not been revealed, and probably won’t be until the movie is in theaters, is how T’Challa dies, a moment that will set the stage for succession on the Wakandan throne.

“Wakanda Forever’s” most difficult task will be replacing a legend. The trailer ends with a back view of a suited-up, black-and-gold Black Panther unsheathing their claws. What isn’t known and what will probably be the film’s biggest secret is, who is the new Black Panther?

The movie hits theaters Nov. 11.