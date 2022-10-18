– Advertisement –

Teams in this year’s Blackheart Knockout Football Tournament are already booking their places in the semifinal round in impressive fashion.

This year’s Big 8 Tournament winners Dennery ensured their winning ways this season continued as they edged out Central Castries 3-2 at the Soufriere Stadium last Saturday evening.

Scoring for Dennery were Elijah Joseph (45+1 minute) and Sherman St. Rose (54th and 65th minutes). Shem Joseph and Jamal Wilfred were the goal scorers for Central Castries in the 30th and 90+2 minutes respectively.

In the second match last Saturday, Anse La Raye opened the scoring against Mabouya in the 4th minute, thanks to Djal Shem Augustin.

Five minutes later, Mabouya’s Shervius Oculie equalized. But a goal from Anse La Raye’s McArthur Louis in the 39th minute would be the last scored in the match, sealing Anse La Raye’s victory.

On Sunday, Gros Islet wasted no time from the first half, scoring a goal against Marchand merely 18 seconds into the game, thanks to Jahlil Evans. Marchand responded with a goal in the 18th minute via Ferguson St. Clair, but a 46th minute goal from Gros Islet’s Aranis Gilbert spelled defeat for Marchand.

The La Clery/Soufriere clash was the second encounter last Sunday evening, with many patrons dubbing it as the most exciting match thus far this season. The aggression on the field was as super charged as the ambience in the stands.

A goal from Andrus Remy in the 42nd minute boosted La Clery’s confidence, forcing Soufriere to pick up the pace. But another goal from La Clery in the 56th minute via Johnathan Alleyne seemed a huge task for the Sulphur City Boys to overcome.

A series of yellow cards resulted from fierce skirmishes between players with less than 5 minutes left in the game. Final score: La Clery 2, Soufriere 0.

The final quarterfinal round matches that will be held on Wednesday, October 19. From 6:00 p.m. at the Soufriere Stadium, Desruisseaux will face Dennery, while Vieux Fort South will do battle with Anse La Raye from 8:00 p.m.

The semifinals for this year’s tournament will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The final will be held at the same venue on Saturday, October 29.

Admission to the matches is $20.00 per person. However, early bird tickets are $15.00 each.

SOURCE: Blackheart Productions. Headline photo (L to R) La Clery and Gros Islet teams.

