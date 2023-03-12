Residents in parts of St Michael will be without electricity between 8 am and 4 pm on this Sunday.

The Barbados Light and Power Company (BLPC) announced that residents in Long Gap, Pillerdolf Development, Grazettes, Grazettes Gardens and surrounding areas in St Michael will be affected.

In an issued statement, the company disclosed that maintenance carried out in the area.

“BLPC wishes to inform it’s customers between Long Gap and Grazettes in St.Michael, that they will be carrying out maintenance work in that area on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“As a result, customers in Long Gap, Pillerdolf Development, Grazettes, Grazettes Gardens and their surrounding environs will be without electricity supply from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.”

BLPC further apologized for the outage and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.