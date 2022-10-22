Body found at St James beach is that of social media influencer – cops
30 minutes ago
Social media personality Aneka Townsend otherwise called Kayan or Slickianna.
The St James police have confirmed the identity of the woman whose body was found at a beach in St James as that of social media personality Aneka Townsend otherwise called Kayan or Slickianna.
The body was reportedly identified by a relative.
At the same time, police have identified a Hanover man as a person of interest in their probe into the death of the female.
The police said they are asking Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover to turn himself over at the Freeport Police Station by 5:00 pm on Saturday to assist with their investigations.
“We have Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover as a person of interest in this investigation and we are asking him to turn himself in to the police by 5:00pm,” the police said.
The police said a series of operations have been conducted this morning in a neighbouring parish and a vehicle was recovered.
