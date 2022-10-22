The St James police have confirmed the identity of the woman whose body was found at a beach in St James as that of social media personality Aneka Townsend otherwise called Kayan or Slickianna.

The body was reportedly identified by a relative.

At the same time, police have identified a Hanover man as a person of interest in their probe into the death of the female.

The police said they are asking Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover to turn himself over at the Freeport Police Station by 5:00 pm on Saturday to assist with their investigations.

The police said a series of operations have been conducted this morning in a neighbouring parish and a vehicle was recovered.