Police Statement:

The police are currently on the scene carrying investigations in the discovery of a human body believed to be that of an elderly man.

Reports so far revealed the body was discovered inside a pond in close proximity of the Ministry of Agriculture shortly after 9 am this morning.

As further details come to hand the public will be informed.

EARLIER REPORT:

Body Found In The Vicinity Of Country Pond

Police have launched an investigation after the body of an individual was discovered in the vicinity of Country Pond Monday morning.

Police have not yet been able to confirm whether it is a male or female at this stage.

More details as they become available.

SOURCE: STATE MEDIA

