The body of a man was found off Old Hope Road on Saturday.
Reports are that at about 4:30 pm, a motorist was passing the area and saw the body in the gully, located in the vicinity of Old Hope Road and Hopedale Avenue.
Sources said the body was found in a drum but police are yet to confirm that aspect of the report.
The police are also yet to determine the cause of death, or if the victim was killed at the location where he was found, or elsewhere and later dumped in that area.
A group of taxi operators plying their trade in that area of Old Hope Road said the police have since cordoned off a section of the roadway and it has caused a massive traffic pile-up.
