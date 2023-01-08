Supporters of Brazilian far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed the Congress in the capital, Brasilia.

Hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters also gathered outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

Videos on social media showed Bolsonaro supporters smashing windows of the national Congress building and climbing on top of its roof.

The building is where Brazil’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies conducts its legislative business.

Security forces used tear gas in an apparently failed effort to repel the demonstrators.

The incidents, which recalled the January 6 invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, came just a week after left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in on January 1 after defeating the right-wing Bolsonaro in an October runoff.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula’s victory for weeks, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

Bolsonaro left Brazil at the end of the year and traveled to Florida, the US state where Trump now resides.

This is a developing story.