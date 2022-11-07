Invest in the Caribbean
The Roads Buildings and General Services Authority, BRAGSA has been working assiduously to clean up areas across the country   which have been impacted by landslides.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said the heavy rains experienced here over the weekend have resulted in several landslides across the country.

Minister Daniel also highlighted ongoing challenges in relation to poorly constructed back walls, in various communities.

