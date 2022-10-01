A brilliant undefeated 83 from opening batter Brandon King and three-wicket hauls from Fabian Allen and Nicholas Gordon proved too much for the howling favourites Barbados Royals and gave Jamaica Tallawahs the 2022 CPL title on Friday night.

It was the third CPL title for the Tallawahs and first since 2016.

Experienced West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks, who scored a sublime century in the second qualifier against Guyana Amazon Warriors, contributed 47 from 33 balls, as Tallawahs chased down 162 to win the final by eight wickets at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Brandon King of Jamaica Tallawahs hits four runs through the offside during the CPL final against Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday, September 30, 2022. (PHOTO: Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via Getty Images).

In the chase, Tallawahs suffered an early setback as West Indies all-rounder Klye Mayers struck in the first over to york Kennar Lewis with only a run on the board. However, King immediately repaired early setback with an 86-run second-wicket partnership with Brooks off 58 balls.

King, who made his international debut for the West Indies in November 2019, reached his half-century off 36 balls. He was savage on the spinners as he hammered Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman andleft-arm fingerspinner Joshua Bishop for 44 runs off a mere 19 balls. His knock included 13 fours and two sixes of which eight fours and a six came off the spinners.

The second six came off West Indies left-arm seamer Obed McCoy which sparked wild celebrations in Tallawahs’ camp. On his way to his impressive innings, King surpassed his West Indies opening partner Mayers to become the highest run-scorer this season.

Earlier, Tallawahs suffered a big setback as Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who had taken a chart-topping nine wickets in the powerplay this season, was ruled out after having suffered a groin injury during the second qualifier.

South African fast bowler Migael Pretorius, who replaced Amir, suffered a back injury while attempting a catch in the outfield.

In the absence of their two overseas bowlers, local seamer, playing in his first CPL season, pulled off figures of three for 33 at the death to restrict Barbados Royals to 161 for seven off their allotted 20 overs

All-rounder Allen, who was left out of West Indies 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, put Tallawahs back into the game after Mayers and Rahkeem Cornwall had hammered 63 off 35 balls for the first wicket.

Allen got rid of both openers and returned to dismiss Pakistan’s Azam Khan (51 off 40 balls), the top-scorer for Royals.

The Jamaican had Cornwall caught by Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim with the last ball of the powerplay for 36 off 21, and proceeded to bowl Mayers for 29 off 19 balls. He finished with figures of three for 24 off his four overs.

Summarized scores:

Barbados Royals 161/7 (Khan 51, Cornwall 36; Allen 3/24, Gordon 3/33).

Jamaica Tallawahs 162/2 (King 83*, Brooks 47; Mayers 1/14, Holder 1/14).