Brazil players were in good spirits as they trained on the eve of their World Cup quarter-final against Croatia on Friday.

The Selecao outclassed South Korea in their round of 16 tie with a 4-1 win, and Tite’s team is favourites to add another World Cup tournament win to their five so far.

Croatia made it through to the last eight, beating Japan on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.

Zlatko Dalic’s side was runners-up four years ago in Russia and is looking for its first World Cup title.