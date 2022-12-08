Brazil in good spirits as they train on eve of WC QF against Croatia
Brazil players were in good spirits as they trained on the eve of their World Cup quarter-final against Croatia on Friday.
The Selecao outclassed South Korea in their round of 16 tie with a 4-1 win, and Tite’s team is favourites to add another World Cup tournament win to their five so far.
Croatia made it through to the last eight, beating Japan on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.
Zlatko Dalic’s side was runners-up four years ago in Russia and is looking for its first World Cup title.
