Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Brazil in good spirits as they train on eve of WC QF against Croatia

Celebrity Closet: The weekend’s thrift for a cause!

Jamaican voted world’s best innovative coconut farmer

‘Suspicious customer’ runs leaving bag with gun on cops’ approach

Macys.com

75 people killed or injured by security forces had no gun — INDECOM

Kingston Creative Artwalk returns to downtown, Kingston

Monique Munroe’s Sandals success story

UWI Mona to resume face-to-face carol service on Sunday

Man fatally shot during confrontation with cops in Central Village

Access Financial Services appoints acting CEO

Thursday Dec 08

26?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

35 minutes ago

Brazil in good spirits as they train on eve off WC QF against Croatia

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Brazil players were in good spirits as they trained on the eve of their World Cup quarter-final against Croatia on Friday.

The Selecao outclassed South Korea in their round of 16 tie with a 4-1 win, and Tite’s team is favourites to add another World Cup tournament win to their five so far.

Croatia made it through to the last eight, beating Japan on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.

Zlatko Dalic’s side was runners-up four years ago in Russia and is looking for its first World Cup title.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Brazil in good spirits as they train on eve of WC QF against Croatia

Lifestyle

Celebrity Closet: The weekend’s thrift for a cause!

Business

Jamaican voted world’s best innovative coconut farmer

More From

Jamaica News

‘Stolen phones won’t work anymore,’ Digicel warns thieves

Digicel has announced that it is collaborating on an industry solution to block stolen phones from accessing all local mobile networks.

The company said the move represents a significant step in an

Entertainment

Aidonia’s son took his final breath in parents’ arms

‘Lalo’ Lawrence, the brother and manager of Aidonia, in a post to his Instagram account, expressed the struggle the Lawrence family is facing as they wrestle with the grim reality of the death of the

Jamaica News

PM off to US for talks on reining in dons influencing crime in Jamaica

Has a message for gangsters sending barrels of goodies with guns hidden inside

Sport

WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Ameri

Jamaica News

Double murder at bar in Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew

The police are probing a double murder that was committed at a bar near the intersection of Richmond and Maxfield avenue in St Andrew on Wednesday evening.

The incident was confirmed by the Corpor

FIFA World Cup(TM)

England defender Walker aims to contain Mbappe at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With five goals at the World Cup so far, Kylian Mbappe is living up to his reputation as the man best-placed to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as football’s bi

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR