Home Latin America Brazil’s army is rescuing people stranded by deadly flooding Brazil’s army is rescuing people stranded by deadly flooding By - May 11, 2024 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This 0 The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This 0 SAVE AND SHOP: Save 46.0% on select products from BEMJAH with promo code 463WIP5F, through 3/24 while supplies last. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mexicans protest and pay tribute to murdered foreign surfers Scores killed and thousands displaced by Brazil’s floods Children of the Darien Gap