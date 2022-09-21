An Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara man has chopped his son to death and lit his wife on fire early this morning.

Dead: 21-year-old Seon ScottPolice at the crime scene

Dead is 21-year-old Seon Scott. Injured is Sharon Scott.

While details are sketchy at this time, INews understands that the man, Leon Bob, 49, subsequently attempted suicide. The incident occurred at 01:45h this morning.

The wife has been rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and is in a critical state.

(This story is developing)