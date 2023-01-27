Brian Lara to work with West Indies as performance mentor
NBA: Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT
UNICEF invites applications for young climate action advocates
Security ‘Gold Finger’ booked for pistol-whipping men with illegal gun
Amid dismissed charges, Sykes says accused could still be part of gang
VIDEO: 12-year-old girl perishes in home fire in Kingston
Man who allegedly stole brother’s identity reeled in via spot check
US immigration fees set to increase
Tank-Weld Equipment emboldens students at Trench Town Polytechnic
Reggae Boyz defender Damion Lowe moves to Philadelphia Union
15 minutes ago
Brian Lara leaves the field following his dismissal during the Resi Legends Twenty20 cricket festival between a Chris Gayle-led XI and a Brian Lara’s XI at the Treasurer Beach Sports Park in St Elizabeth on Sunday, January 15, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — West Indies cricket great Brian Lara will work with the team as a performance mentor and is joining the squad in Zimbabwe ahead of a two-test series.
Cricket West Indies announced Lara’s appointment on Thursday and said he’ll be involved with all the West Indies national teams and the national academy.
Lara is one of cricket’s best batters of all time, scoring more than 11,000 test runs in a 16-year career between 1990 and 2006. He holds the record for the highest test score with his 400 not out against England in 2004.
“I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful,” Lara said in a statement from Cricket West Indies.
West Indies’ first test against Zimbabwe starts on Feb. 4 in Bulawayo.