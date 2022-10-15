News

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan. – Photo by Jeff Meyers

Villages and boroughs in southern Trinidad are one step closer to benefiting from the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension to Point Fortin project.

On Thursday Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, along with a technical team from the ministry, witnessed a key milestone with the completion of Package 3A of the La Brea Interchange Bridge.

A media release from the ministry said a major concrete pour for the interchange bridge deck began at 7pm on Thursday and was completed at 8 am on Friday. During those 13 hours, an estimated 220 cubic metres of concrete was installed.

The release said it represented a significant achievement. The 47-metre La Brea Interchange Bridge is the longest single-spanning bridge of the highway extension project. Once completed, it will serve as the main connector to the La Brea community and the La Brea Industrial Estate.

Construction is being undertaken through 12 work packages using local contractors.

Communities that will ultimately benefit from the project, the release said, include: Fyzabad, Mon Desir, La Brea, Point Fortin, San Fernando, Debe, Gulf City and La Romaine.

It is anticipated that on completion, the project will significantly improve the efficiency of the road network in the southwestern area by providing road access and connectivity to Debe.

Other benefits, as indicated in the media release, include: less traffic congestion, an increased capacity on the highway, improved access to and from adjacent communities and improved pedestrian accessibility and safety.