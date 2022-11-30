According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, residents can expect cloudy skies and scattered showers over the next four days.

A range of activities, from the Independence Day parade to picnics, are planned for November 30, Independence Day, so don’t forget to walk with your umbrella!

Here is the weather forecast for the next four days, according to the Met Office:

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

Today, November 29: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across the island chain. In the mid-levels, a dry and stable pattern will reside over the region resulting in mostly fair to partly cloudy conditions across most of the eastern Caribbean. Despite this, a few showers are likely due to low-level cloud patches within the northeasterly flow of the ridge pattern across the islands from time to time. Meanwhile, across the central Windwards, weak surface low-level instability will trigger occasional cloudiness and scattered showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/24.

Wednesday, November 30: Low-level perturbations within the northeasterly flow, will continue to traverse the island chain, generating some isolated showers under occasionally cloudy skies.

Morning

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief isolated light to moderate showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/24.

Thursday, December 1: The surface to mid-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature across the majority of the region, allowing for mostly fair weather conditions. However, some surface to low-level confluence will generate some isolated showers across the southern Windward Islands.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Friday, December 2: Similar weather conditions to that of the previous day are expected, as a surface to low-level ridge pattern will be dominant across the region. Meanwhile, shower activity is forecast to be maintained across the southern Windward Islands as model data suggest continued surface to low-level confluence.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Saturday, December 3: A slight moistening of the lower mid-level levels will increase the likelihood of shower activity across Barbados and the southern Windward Islands. Elsewhere, similar weather conditions to that of the previous day are expected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.