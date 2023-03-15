British Airways recently made history by operating a flight with an all-Black Crew for the first time ever.

Flight BA 255 departed on February 8, 2023, from London Heathrow Airport to Bridgetown, Barbados, and was led by Sarah Diane Louis, an Inflight Manager from St Lucia.

Sarah shared that she started working with British Airways in 2011 as a cabin crew member before enrolling in the Future Talent Crew (FTC Program), which prepared her for a management position. She shadowed other managers on flights, completed assignments, graduated and then applied for a managerial position. Now, she serves as an inflight manager.

“It was a great program. It helps you understand if you are on the right track. You learn different management styles and have a better understanding of your way of managing others and situations. After the course, you graduate and apply for a managerial position which recently changed names from Customer Service Manager to Inflight Manager.”

The flight was organized by the BeME (Being of a Minority Ethnicity) colleague network group at British Airways, which celebrates the contributions of ethnic colleagues to the airline’s success. Sarah shared her pride in leading the all-Black crew on this historical flight, representing herself and her home country of St Lucia.

“It was a magical day and we worked incredibly well as a team. Our customers were delighted with the exceptional service received from our crew. The feedback on social media platforms from our customers and the public has been overwhelming and has gone viral. Thank you to British Airways for giving us the platform to make history. When you’re a leader operating a historic flight, the pressure is on you to ensure that you support your crew and empower them to make an impact as all eyes are on you. As a little girl growing up, I always dreamt about travelling the world and working for British Airways. I am honoured and humbled to have been a part of this momentous occasion. This is the importance of representation because it inspires others to be what they can see.”

Sarah also spoke about the importance of being one’s self, giving advice to aspiring young men and women in the Caribbean to work hard and believe in their dreams.

“It’s achievable, you have to put in the hard work and believe in yourself. For managers, be true to yourself and be the change that you want to see. Empower your team so they feel confident. Delegating is also very important because you can’t do it all on your own.”

The all-Black Crew included the flight and cabin crew, ground staff, airport gate team, and dispatchers. The flight was a historic moment for British Airways, as it represents a significant step towards greater diversity and inclusion.

As Sarah’s advice shows, it is important for young people to believe in their dreams, and for managers to empower and trust their teams to excel. Team Cohesion is an essential element to the team’s success. The success of the all-Black flight demonstrates the importance of representation, celebrating diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all.