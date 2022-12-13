The Jamaica Broilers Group has posted a net profit of $842 million for its second quarter ended October 29, $246 million more than the $596 million it posted for the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenues for the quarter amounted to $22.9 billion, with a gross profit of $5.8 billion.

Net profit from continuing operations for the quarter stood at $1.88 billion, with a loss from discontinued operations of $1.04 billion.

“The loss from discontinued operations arose following our decision to permanently cease all operations of JBG’s subsidiary Haiti Broilers S.A. and its subsidiary T&S Rice S.A., effective October 29, 2022,” the company said in its filings to the JSE.

The Haiti operation had been a drag on the group’s operation due to the country’s economic and political instability, in addition to its vulnerability to natural disasters.

JBG took the decision in September to wind up operations in the French-speaking territory, with full wrap-up expected in a year’s time.

Meanwhile, the group’s Jamaica operations saw segment results of $3.5 billion for the six months reference point, with total revenues of $28.3 billion.