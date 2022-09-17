JC held by St Catherine High; 5 see red in Camperdown, Papine match
Brothers identified as deceased from Manchester drive-by shooting
Chef from St Andrew gone missing
Inna Di Mix grand finale set for Sept 24
Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’
Four, including woman, taken into custody after gun find in St James
New Reggae Boyz coach Hallgrimsson recalls Andre Blake
114 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20.5% positivity rate recorded
US Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
The crime scene, including the targeted car, of a drive-by gun attack in Melrose Hill, Manchester on Friday.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Two of three persons who were injured in a drive-by attack by gunmen on the Melrose Hill bypass road in Manchester on Friday, have reportedly succumbed to their injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Mark and Kirk McLean, brothers of a Corporate Area address.
The third victim is said to be a construction worker who is employed on the Southern Coastal Highway Project.
Reports are that the victims were traveling in a motor vehicle when they stopped at a jerk centre along the roadway.
While at the establishment, they were reportedly attacked by gunmen who were travelling in another motor vehicle.
The attackers opened gunfire, hitting the occupants of the vehicle at the jerk centre, then fled the area.
The police were called and the injured persons were rushed to the hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead.
The police are investigating the development.
More From
Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst
Makeup transformations are usually amazing, but ultra-talented makeup artist, Annada Aaliyah Anthon is creating a buzz on social media with her jaw-dropping creations.
The Guyanese woman is tra
A Campion College student drowned at the school in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.
The student, who was reportedly 16 years old, is said to have died during training.
More information later.
…20 years after terrorising DC area
A success story of the former St John Bosco Boys’ Home in Manchester
The SAINT model army was among the Jamaicans dominating the just-ended New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
Sprint legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah were also in the city that never sleeps, on