Conference will cover several areas, including how new environmental regs and objectives may be influencing itinerary decisions and selection of ports
23 hrs ago
Minister Kenneth Bryan (far right), along with some of the panelists that will join him in a discussion at the Seatrade Cruise Global conference
(Photo credit: Seatrade Cruise Global )
The Ministry of Tourism announced on its social media page that Minister Kenneth Bryan will attend the Seatrade Cruise Global conference from March 27 to 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
According to Seatrade Cruise Global, the theme of this year’s conference is “Forward Momentum,” and it will have a “focus on the future of cruising and what the momentum means for both short-term and long-term innovations and business plans.”
Some of the discussion topics include:
Marketing your Destination – How to Differentiate Latest global and regional travel trendsThe reinvention of shore experiences and how cruise lines, destinations, and ports are reimagining how they go into ports of callDiscussion of how new environmental regulations and objectives may be influencing itinerary decisions and selection of ports
Regarding these subject areas, the Ministry said Minister Bryan would participate in the panel discussion entitled “Marketing your Destination – How to Differentiate on Monday.” He will be joined by Cristina De Gregori (Director for Marketing, Communication, and PR of Med Cruise), Phillip Dickson (head of International Markets and MICE departments for Qatar Tourism), Scott Eddy (TV host for the travel series on Lifetime Television called Video Globetrotter) and Janid Ortiz (Director of Marketing Partnerships at Discover Puerto Rico).
