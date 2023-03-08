Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Transport for Cayman Islands, is in Barbados this week [March 6 to 10] for a series of internal meetings at the Caribbean Tourism Ogranisation’s (CTO) headquarters.

As part of his itinerary, and in his capacity as Chairman of the CTO Council of Ministers, Minister Bryan will meet and greet the Organisation’s staff and host a regional press conference to outline the Caribbean’s tourism industry performance in 2022, examine industry trends and discuss continued tourism recovery efforts throughout 2023. The ‘Caribbean Tourism Performance and Outlook Press Conference’ will take place on Tuesday, 7th March 2023, at 9:30am EST/10:30am AST airing live on www.facebook.com/CaribbeanTourismOrganization and on www.facebook.com/mottcayman/.

The Minister will also review the CTO’s annual programme and goals and will solidify the organization’s calendar of activities, including the return of Caribbean Week and the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC).

“I’m excited to have this time with our team in Barbados, which will help to further develop the plan of action for the CTO’s 2023 objectives,” said Minister Bryan. “Aside from the internal discussions and building relationships with the CTO team, I am also pleased to deliver an update to the media on some of the goals and objectives we plan to achieve in 2023,” he said.

In addition, there will also be time built into the agenda for Minister Bryan to make courtesy calls on members of the Barbados government and other officials.