A St Catherine building contractor was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Five East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, October 15.

He has been identified as 54 year-old Garfield Jones, who was a building contractor/auditor of Cumberland Meadows, Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 2:30 pm, Jones was driving his Nissan AD Wagon motorcar with a passenger on board, when they were pounced upon by a lone gunman travelling on foot, who opened fire, hitting Jones.

The police were alerted and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger escaped the attack unhurt