Invest in the Caribbean
Home Caribbean Jamaica Building contractor shot dead in broad daylight in Greater Portmore ...

Building contractor shot dead in broad daylight in Greater Portmore Loop Jamaica

By
-
Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News
Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

UK leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks

Building contractor shot dead in broad daylight in Greater Portmore

Brother charged with murdering pastor sister in St Ann

Salah ends Man City’s unbeaten start as Liverpool triumph

Support for Women’s Centre IT programme improves

More details behind man’s 49-yr sentence for killing lover, her 2 sons

Oneofakind to romp ‘Big Sub’ Memorial at Caymanas Park

Councillor labels municipal authority as ‘spectator’ amid bad roads

St James residents turning to burning, illegal dumping of garbage

Cop dies from gun attack at wake in Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew

Sunday Oct 16

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

60 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A St Catherine building contractor was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Five East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, October 15.

He has been identified as 54 year-old Garfield Jones, who was a building contractor/auditor of Cumberland Meadows, Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 2:30 pm, Jones was driving his Nissan AD Wagon motorcar with a passenger on board, when they were pounced upon by a lone gunman travelling on foot, who opened fire, hitting Jones.

The police were alerted and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger escaped the attack unhurt

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

UK leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks

Jamaica News

Building contractor shot dead in broad daylight in Greater Portmore

Jamaica News

Brother charged with murdering pastor sister in St Ann

More From

Entertainment

Entertainer Shaneil Muir collapses in MoBay, to miss show in Ocho Rios

Recording artiste Shaneil Muir collapsed on Saturday in her home city of Montego Bay, St James.

A release from her manager, Cara Vickers, a short while ago, said Muir was taken to GWest Urgent Care

Jamaica News

3 people injured as car overturns on Hope Road

Two teenagers among victims

Jamaica News

Mother shot dead, 8-y-o daughter injured in Spanish Town

Victims were at wake when gunshots were heard

Jamaica News

Women in their 30s ‘caught trafficking three girls under 16’

Alleged perpetrators are from Hanover and St Thomas — cops

Jamaica News

12-y-o girl gone missing after leaving home in St Andrew for school

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Carissa Woodhouse of Seaview Garden, St Andrew, who has been missing since Wednesday, October 12.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is ab

World News

A must see! ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ sets new world record

An amazing teenager dubbed the ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ has set a new record for a mind-blowing contortion.

Liberty Barros, 14, completed the world record for the

RELATED ARTICLES

© News Americas News Network and NewsAmericasNow.com - All rights reserved

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this post with your friends!

Share This

Share this post with your friends!