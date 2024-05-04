News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. May 3, 2024: “God is good” declared veteran dancehall deejay, Buju Banton, who is now back in the United States after more than 15 years.

Buju Banton, l. with DJ Khalid in Miami. (IG Live screen grab/DJ Khalid)

The singer, whose real name is Mark Myrie,declared “God is amazing. I want to send nuff love to all the people out there … nuff love to my fans…. The Gargamel is back.”

He was introduced by an excited DJ Khaled from his residence in Miami on an Instagram Live. Khaled said he “could not keep this [news] to myself.”

“I’m in Miami … Buju Banton is back in America,” Khaled said, as Buju entered the frame. “Buju Banton has not been in the United States of America for more than 15 years.”

An enthusiastic Buju added: “Greetings my people, it’s a long time I haven’t seen you. It’s a long time these feet have not walked these shores. Let’s get music going.”

“This is a celebration. We are having lunch and we are celebrating with the Banton,” DJ Khaled stated. “Shoutout to Jamaica and to everybody in Jamaica. Buju Banton is officially in Miami.”

Banton was deported to Jamaica on December 7, 2018, following his release from McRae Correctional Institute Telfair County, Georgia, USA. Sentenced in 2011, he had served close to 10 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine. It is unclear how Banton secured a US visa to return to the US. Under US rules, a non-citizen who was removed because of an aggravated felony likely has to stay out of the U.S. for 20 years. However, a deportee can apply for a waiver to re-enter the US if they spent at least ten years of a 20-year ban outside of the US.