News

Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy will be coming to Tobago to perform at the Tobago Music, Arts and Culture Festival (TOMAC) on October 27 in Plymouth.

Known for mega hits such as Last Last, Ye and Kilometre, Burna Boy is arguably the top entertainer when it comes to Afrobeats. His performance will be smack in the middle of Tobago carnival, which officially will be held from October 28-30, but parties have been scheduled for the entire month of October.

At the festival’s media launch at the Plymouth Recreational Grounds on Thursday evening, co-organiser Arlene Lyons, who lives in the US but is originally from Tobago, said during the covid19 pandemic, she and her sister Corelli gave created two companies – Catch the Wave Solutions Inc and the Pride of Tobago Foundation.

She said Catch the Wave Solutions Inc is aimed at helping Tobago’s entrepreneurs who were struggling during the pandemic, while the Pride of Tobago Foundation will unearth and promote the island’s creatives.

Nylon Pool Productions, Island Breeze Entertainment Group and Catch the Wave Solutions Inc are the organisers of the event.

“TOMAC is not just an event. TOMAC is the natural outgrowth of this Lyons’ legacy and more specifically it is the manifestation of a movement started by this two-woman powerhouse, with the purpose of sparking what we call a cultural revival and an economic reawakening that draws on Tobago’s abundant talent to create hope, opportunity and prosperity for the people of Tobago for generations to come.”

The festival earmarked for October 24 to 28 at the Plymouth Recreational Grounds, she said will focus heavily on the African roots of the island and will offer youth empowerment, as well as historical information and artefacts.

Other artistes expected to perform at the event includes Kes the Band, Lyrikal, and Nailah Blackman. Veteran calypsonian Lord Nelson will also be honoured.