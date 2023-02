The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The public is advised that Farm Bridge, St Peter, located between Haymans and Farm Road, had been closed until further notice.

A water main has been ruptured at that location, and a team from the Barbados Water Authority is onsite.

Given the location and nature of the work, motorists are asked to avoid Farm Bridge. However, they can access the Ronald Mapp Highway or Speightstown via Warleigh’s Road.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.