CALGARY, AB, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI), today announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 2022 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted EBITDA” 1 ) of $328 million, down approximately 10 percent from Q3 2021. Excluding previously disclosed spot wholesale inventory and risk management losses in our USA segment of $65 million, Adjusted EBITDA was $393 million, up 8 percent from Q3 2021.

) of $328 million, down approximately 10 percent from Q3 2021. Excluding previously disclosed spot wholesale inventory and risk management losses in our USA segment of $65 million, Adjusted EBITDA was $393 million, up 8 percent from Q3 2021. Net earnings attributable to Parkland of $105 million ($0.67 per share, basic), down from $110 million ($0.72 per share, basic) from Q3 2021, and Adjusted earnings attributable to Parkland 1 of $49 million ($0.31 per share, basic), down from $129 million ($0.85 per share, basic) from Q3 2021.

of $49 million ($0.31 per share, basic), down from $129 million ($0.85 per share, basic) from Q3 2021. Trailing twelve months (“TTM”) distributable cash flow 1 of $726 million ($4.68 per share) and Q3 2022 cash generated from operating activities of $402 million, up $14 million and $202 million, respectively, from the comparable prior year periods.

of $726 million ($4.68 per share) and Q3 2022 cash generated from operating activities of $402 million, up $14 million and $202 million, respectively, from the comparable prior year periods. Leverage ratio 1 of 3.5x, up from 3.2x in the prior quarter. Long-term debt primarily increased due to the completion of previously announced acquisitions and foreign exchange impacts.

of 3.5x, up from 3.2x in the prior quarter. Long-term debt primarily increased due to the completion of previously announced acquisitions and foreign exchange impacts. Fuel volumes of approximately 7 billion litres, up over 13 percent from Q3 2021, reflecting the strength of our marketing business and the impact of acquisitions.

Completed the previously announced acquisitions of select Husky branded retail locations and the Jamaican business of GB Group. Subsequent to the quarter, we completed the consolidation of our International segment.

Parkland is suspending its enhanced Dividend Reinvestment Plan for its common shares until further notice. As a result, shareholders will only receive future dividends in cash.

“Record year to date Adjusted EBITDA puts us on track to deliver our 2022 guidance,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have completed all previously announced acquisitions and remain focused on integrating the acquired businesses and capturing synergies. We have demonstrated disciplined capital allocation and will strike a balance between reducing our leverage ratio, enhancing shareholder distributions and growth. We anticipate a strong 2023 and remain confident in achieving our $2 billion Adjusted EBITDA ambition by 2025.”

Q3 2022 Segment Highlights

Canada delivered Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $140 million, up approximately 4 percent from Q3 2021 ($134 million). Performance was underpinned by strong fuel unit and c-store margins and acquisitions.

delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million, up approximately 4 percent from Q3 2021 ($134 million). Performance was underpinned by strong fuel unit and c-store margins and acquisitions. International delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $104 million, up 25 percent, from Q3 2021 ($83 million). Performance was underpinned by our consolidation of our International segment and volume growth driven by ongoing tourism recovery.

delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $104 million, up 25 percent, from Q3 2021 ($83 million). Performance was underpinned by our consolidation of our International segment and volume growth driven by ongoing tourism recovery. USA delivered an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18 million, down from Adjusted EBITDA of $43 million in Q3 2021. Excluding the impact of previously disclosed spot wholesale inventory and risk management losses, Adjusted EBITDA from our retail and commercial businesses was $47 million, an increase of 9 percent from Q3 2021, driven by acquisitions, strong fuel unit margins and marine contract wins.

delivered an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18 million, down from Adjusted EBITDA of $43 million in Q3 2021. Excluding the impact of previously disclosed spot wholesale inventory and risk management losses, Adjusted EBITDA from our retail and commercial businesses was $47 million, an increase of 9 percent from Q3 2021, driven by acquisitions, strong fuel unit margins and marine contract wins. Refining delivered Adjusted EBITDA1 of $135 million, up 7 percent, from Q3 2021 ($126 million). Performance was underpinned by strong refining crack margins, consistent operations, and composite utilization2 of 94 percent (101 percent in Q3 2021), partially offset by higher operating costs.

Sustainability Leadership

Sustainability is deeply embedded across our business. Accomplishments from the third quarter, and year-to-date are included in the Q3 2022 MD&A. Third quarter highlights include:

Continued reduction in year-over-year TTM lost time and total recordable injury frequency rates 2 .

. Co-processed over 32 million litres of bio-feedstocks; equivalent to removing over 30,000 cars off the road.

Generated $16 million of Total Renewable Adjusted EBITDA 1 .

. Published our 2021 sustainability report, available here.

__________ 1 Specified Financial Measure. See “Specified Financial Measures” section of this news release. 2 Non-Financial Measure. See “Non-Financial Measures” section of this news release.

Consolidated Financial Overview

($ millions, unless otherwise noted) Three months ended September 30, Financial Summary 2022 2021(2) Fuel and petroleum product volume (million litres) 7,067 6,234 Sales and operating revenue(1)(2) 9,523 5,982 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted EBITDA”)(3) 328 364 Canada(1)(3) 140 134 International 104 83 USA (18) 43 Refining(1)(3) 135 126 Corporate(1) (33) (22) Net earnings attributable to Parkland(1)(2) 105 110 Net earnings per share – basic ($ per share)(2) 0.67 0.72 Net earnings per share – diluted ($ per share)(2) 0.66 0.72 Adjusted earnings attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted earnings”)(4) 49 129 Adjusted earnings per share – basic ($ per share)(4) 0.31 0.85 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted ($ per share)(4) 0.31 0.84 TTM Distributable cash flow(4) 726 712 TTM Distributable cash flow per share(4) 4.68 4.72 Cash generated from (used in) operating activities 402 200

( 1) Certain amounts within sales and operating revenue, cost of purchases, and Marketing, general and administrative were restated and reclassified to conform to the presentation used in the current period. Refer to the Basis of presentation section of the Q3 2022 MD&A. (2) Certain amounts were restated for the impact of hyperinflation on the respective prior periods in 2021. (3) Total of segments measure. See “Specified Financial Measures” section of this news release. (4) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios” section of this news release.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries. Our purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, we provide over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With over 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultrafast Electric Vehicle charging.

Parkland’s proven strategy is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our strategy is underpinned by our people, and our values; safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

Adjusted earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure and Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio included in this news release to assist management, investors and analysts with the analysis of the core operating performance of business activities of Parkland on a consolidated level. This non-GAAP financial measure and ratio do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures and ratios should not be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Except as otherwise indicated, these non-GAAP measures and ratios are calculated and disclosed on a consistent basis from period to period. See section 14 of the Q3 2022 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference into this news release, for further details regarding Parkland’s non-GAAP financial measures and ratios. See below for the reconciliation of Adjusted earnings (loss) to net earnings (loss) and calculation of Adjusted earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Three months ended

September 30, ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Parkland 105 110 Add: Net earnings (loss) attributable to NCI 13 13 Net earnings (loss) 118 123 Add: Acquisition, integration and other costs 45 12 Loss on modification of long-term debt — — (Gain) loss on foreign exchange – unrealized (16) (16) (Gain) loss on risk management and other – unrealized (1) (2) Other (gains) and losses(1) (88) 10 Other adjusting items(2) (5) 4 Tax normalization(3) 2 11 Adjusted earnings (loss) including NCI 55 142 Less: Adjusted earnings (loss) attributable to NCI 6 13 Adjusted earnings (loss) 49 129 Weighted average number of common shares (million shares)(4) 156 152 Weighted average number of common shares adjusted for the effects of dilution (million shares)(4) 158 153 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share ($ per share) Basic 0.31 0.85 Diluted 0.31 0.84

(1) Other (gains) and losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 include the following: (i) $59 million non-cash valuation gain (2021 – $40 million loss) due to the change in redemption value of Sol Put Option; (ii) $37 million non-cash valuation gain (2021 – $38 million gain) due to the change in fair value of redemption options; and (iii) $8 million loss (2021 – $8 million loss) in Other items. For additional information on the Sol Put Option, see the Q3 2022 MD&A. (2) Other Adjusting Items for the three months ended September 30, 2022 mainly include the share of depreciation and income taxes for Isla joint venture of $2 million (2021 – $3 million). (3) The tax normalization adjustment was applied to net earnings (loss) adjusting items that were considered temporary differences, such as gains and losses on asset disposals, acquisition, integration and other costs, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, gains and losses on risk management and other, changes in fair value of redemption options, changes in estimates of environmental provisions, loss on inventory write-downs for which there are offsetting associated risk management derivatives with unrealized gains, and debt modifications. The tax impact was estimated using the effective tax rates applicable to jurisdictions where the related items occur. For additional information on the Isla Joint Venture, see the Q3 2022 MD&A. (4) Weighted average number of common shares are calculated in accordance with Parkland’s accounting policy contained in Note 2 of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.

TTM distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and TTM distributable cash flow per share is a non-GAAP ratio. TTM distributable cash flow is a cash metric that adjusts for the impact of seasonality in Parkland’s business by removing non-cash working capital items and excludes the effect of items that are not considered representative of Parkland’s ability to generate cash flows. Such items include: (i) acquisition, integration, and other costs; (ii) turnaround maintenance capital expenditures, and; (iii) interest on leases and long-term debt, and principal payments on leases attributable to non-controlling interests. Distributable cash flow does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Parkland uses this non-GAAP financial measure to monitor normalized cash flows of the business by eliminating the impact of Parkland’s working capital fluctuations and expenditures used in acquisition, integration and other activities, which can vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter.

Three months ended Trailing

twelve

months

ended

September

30, 2022 ($ millions, unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September

30, 2022 Cash generated from (used in) operating activities(1) 118 (48) 343 402 815 Exclude: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to NCI, net of tax (22) (26) (27) (11) (86) 96 (74) 316 391 729 Reverse: Change in other liabilities and other assets 8 (2) (1) 23 28 Reverse: Net change in non-cash working capital 148 436 36 (112) 508 Include: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Parkland (112) (29) (44) (62) (247) Exclude: Turnaround maintenance capital expenditures 8 — — 4 12 Include: Proceeds on asset disposals 4 1 2 1 8 Reverse: Acquisition, integration and other costs 24 13 18 45 100 Include: Interest on leases and long-term debt (59) (64) (71) (74) (268) Exclude: Interest on leases and long-term debt attributable to NCI 1 1 1 — 3 Include: Payments on principal amount on leases (38) (37) (38) (50) (163) Exclude: Payments on principal amount on leases attributable to NCI 5 5 4 2 16 Distributable cash flow 85 250 223 168 726 Weighted average number of common shares (million shares) 155 Distributable cash flow per share 4.68

(1) Except for the annual reporting period, cash generated from (used in) operating activities for the trailing twelve months is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Section 14C of the Q3 2022 MD&A.

Three months ended Trailing

twelve

months

endedSeptember 30,

2021 ($ millions, unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September

30, 2021 Cash generated from (used in) operating activities(1)(2) (40) 264 322 200 746 Exclude: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to NCI, net of tax (20) (23) (21) (26) (90) (60) 241 301 174 656 Reverse: Change in other liabilities and other assets 12 (14) (9) 4 (7) Reverse: Net change in non-cash working capital(3) 288 53 22 119 482 Include: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Parkland (39) (20) (45) (40) (144) Exclude: Turnaround maintenance capital expenditures 2 — — 3 5 Include: Proceeds on asset disposals 6 5 1 4 16 Reverse: Acquisition, integration and other costs 14 5 11 12 42 Include: Interest on leases and long-term debt (56) (54) (54) (56) (220) Exclude: Interest on leases and long-term debt attributable to NCI 1 1 1 1 4 Include: Payments on principal amount on leases (35) (35) (33) (36) (139) Exclude: Payments on principal amount on leases attributable to NCI 4 4 4 5 17 Distributable cash flow(4) 137 186 199 190 712 Weighted average number of common shares (million shares) 151 Distributable cash flow per share 4.72

(1) For comparative purposes, information for previous periods was restated due to a change in presentation of cash flows from (used in) operating and financing activities. Interest paid on long-term debt and leases, formerly included in “Cash generated from (used in) operating activities”, is now included in “Cash generated from (used in) financing activities”, reflecting a more relevant presentation of finance costs payments. (2) Except for the annual reporting period, cash generated from (used in) operating activities for the trailing twelve months is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Section 14C of the Q3 2022 MD&A. (3) For comparative purposes, information for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was restated due to a change in presentation for certain emission credits and allowances held for trading, which were formerly included in “Risk management and other” and are now included in “Inventories”. (4) Prior to March 31, 2021, distributable cash flow was referred to as adjusted distributable cash flow. The previous measure was consolidated to a single primary measure representing Parkland’s ability to generate cash flows.

Adjusted EBITDA is a total of segments measure used by the chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resource allocation to the segment and to assess its performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the Canada and Refining segments and Total Renewable Adjusted EBITDA (being a summation of Canada and Refining segment renewable subsegments) are also total of segments measures. In accordance with IFRS, adjustments and eliminations made in preparing an entity’s financial statements and allocations of revenue, expenses, and gains or losses shall be included in determining reported segment profit or loss only if they are included in the measure of the segment’s profit or loss that is used by the chief operating decision maker. As such, Parkland’s Adjusted EBITDA is unlikely to be comparable to similarly named measures presented by other issuers, who may calculate these measures differently. Parkland views Adjusted EBITDA as the key measure for the underlying core operating performance of business segment activities at an operational level. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to set targets for Parkland (including annual guidance and variable compensation targets) and is used to determine Parkland’s ability to service debt, finance capital expenditures and provide for dividend payments to shareholders. See Section 14 of the Q3 2022 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference into this news release, for further details regarding total of segments measures used by Parkland. Refer to the table below for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Reporting segments Canada Refining International USA Corporate Intersegment

Eliminations(4) Consolidated Sub-segments Renewable Conventional Total Renewable Conventional Total Total RenewableSub-segment Total ConventionalSub-segment(5) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fuel and petroleum product volume (million litres)(1) 176 152 3,233 3,266 3,409 3,418 — — 1,119 929 1,119 929 176 152 4,352 4,195 1,703 1,324 1,692 1,397 — — (856) (834) 7,067 6,234 Sales and operating revenue 309 190 4,493 3,240 4,802 3,430 103 121 1,340 792 1,443 913 412 311 5,833 4,032 2,350 1,289 2,417 1,409 — — (1,114) (798) 9,898 6,243 Sub-segment eliminations(2) (309) (190) (66) (71) (375) (261) Sales and operating revenue – after eliminations 4,493 3,240 1,377 842 2,350 1,289 2,417 1,409 — — (1,114) (798) 9,523 5,982 Cost of purchases 306 185 4,166 2,946 4,472 3,131 93 92 1,143 622 1,236 714 399 277 5,309 3,568 2,224 1,118 2,293 1,282 — — (1,114) (798) 9,111 5,447 Sub-segment eliminations(2) (309) (190) (66) (71) (375) (261) Cost of purchases – after eliminations 4,163 2,941 1,170 643 2,224 1,118 2,293 1,282 — — (1,114) (798) 8,736 5,186 Fuel and petroleum product adjusted gross margin, before the following: 3 5 242 243 245 248 10 29 194 170 204 199 13 34 436 413 99 147 62 78 — — — — 610 672 Gain (loss) on risk management and other – realized 10 7 11 (3) 21 4 (3) — 17 (4) 14 (4) 7 7 28 (7) 65 (6) — (2) — — — — 100 (8) Gain (loss) on foreign exchange – realized — — — — — — — — (9) (4) (9) (4) — — (9) (4) (3) (3) — — (1) (1) — — (13) (8) Other adjusting items to adjusted gross margins(3) — — 2 — 2 — — — — — — — — — 2 — (3) (4) (10) — 1 3 — — (10) (1) Fuel and petroleum product adjusted gross margin 13 12 255 240 268 252 7 29 202 162 209 191 20 41 457 402 158 134 52 76 — 2 — — 687 655 Food, convenience and other adjusted gross margin — — 85 51 85 51 — — 3 — 3 — — — 88 51 27 24 62 49 — — — — 177 124 Total adjusted gross margin 13 12 340 291 353 303 7 29 205 162 212 191 20 41 545 453 185 158 114 125 — 2 — — 864 779 Operating costs 2 1 153 131 155 132 2 2 70 59 72 61 4 3 223 190 53 37 106 64 1 — — — 387 294 Marketing, general and administrative — — 58 38 58 38 — — 5 4 5 4 — — 63 42 25 21 27 18 32 24 — — 147 105 Share in (earnings) loss of associates and joint ventures — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — (5) (7) — — — — — — (5) (7) Other adjusting items to Adjusted EBITDA — — — (1) — (1) — — — — — — — — — (1) (4) (4) (1) — — — — — (5) (5) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) including NCI 11 11 129 123 140 134 5 27 130 99 135 126 16 38 259 222 116 111 (18) 43 (33) (22) — — 340 392 Attributable to NCI — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — 12 28 — — — — — — 12 28 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted EBITDA (loss)”) 11 11 129 123 140 134 5 27 130 99 135 126 16 38 259 222 104 83 (18) 43 (33) (22) — — 328 364 Add: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to NCI 12 28 Less: Acquisition, integration and other costs 45 12 Depreciation and amortization 202 152 Finance costs 87 61 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange – unrealized (16) (16) (Gain) loss on risk management and other – unrealized (1) (2) Other (gains) and losses (88) 10 Other adjusting items (5) 4 Income tax expense (recovery) (2) 48 Net earnings (loss) 118 123 Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to NCI 13 13 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Parkland 105 110