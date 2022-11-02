JSE head expects turn around in the stock market
A businessman and his spouse were shot and killed just metres from their home in Clarendon on Tuesday evening.
The deceased have been identified as 61-year-old Evan Francis and 46-year-old Alecia Francis.
Reports are that at about 5:30 pm, the couple arrived at their Duke Street, Toll Gate home in separate vehicles. Francis got out of his vehicle and proceeded to open the gate to the house when gunmen pounced and opened fire on the couple before fleeing.
Residents who heard the loud explosions came out to check and found the victims and alerted the police.
