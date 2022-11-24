Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Businessman holds a Quantum of local electronics market after 12 years

Private sector groups urge PNP to support SOE extension

Richarlison’s goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal

Macys.com

Iranian football player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny

5 best finds at Hardwareandlumber.com Cyber Monday

60-y-o man booked for murder re chopping death of ex-spouse’s lover

To pay or not to pay dividends?

MOHW receives PAHO review of nurseries following newborn deaths

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beat Ghana 3-2

Thursday Nov 24

27?C
Business
Shamille Scott

13 minutes ago – Updated

Young People in Business

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jermaine Rowe was among many Jamaicans who hopped on the BlackBerry craze over a decade ago.

To be clear, it wasn’t a case of Rowe purchasing a new BlackBerry device each time a new one hit the market.

Rowe channelled his savings into purchasing phone accessories for resale, a venture that grew into a full-fledged electronics store. Quantum Concepts.

Established in March 2010, Quantum Concepts carries an assortment of electronics such as cellphones, tablets and laptops.

Rowe, in this video edited by Ramon Lindsay, shares how he has successfully operated the business for the past 12 years.

Source

Related Articles

Business

October 5, 2022 09:35 PM

Business

September 29, 2022 04:03 PM

Business

August 25, 2022 07:36 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Businessman holds a Quantum of local electronics market after 12 years

Jamaica News

Private sector groups urge PNP to support SOE extension

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Richarlison’s goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

More From

Jamaica News

Young American fugitive nabbed by cops in Manchester

A young American fugitive who is wanted in the state of New York in the United States of America, was arrested during a pre-dawn operation by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) a

Jamaica News

US fugitive nabbed in Jamaica deported, to face child sex charges

71-year-old was on the run for 11 years

Jamaica News

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.

“The addition of th

Jamaica News

Jamaican, a former footballer, implicated in US bank robbery

A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,

Entertainment

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Neymar silent before Brazil open vs Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to.

That’s because his intentions are clear.

The Paris Saint-Germain sta

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR