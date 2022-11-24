Jermaine Rowe was among many Jamaicans who hopped on the BlackBerry craze over a decade ago.

To be clear, it wasn’t a case of Rowe purchasing a new BlackBerry device each time a new one hit the market.

Rowe channelled his savings into purchasing phone accessories for resale, a venture that grew into a full-fledged electronics store. Quantum Concepts.

Established in March 2010, Quantum Concepts carries an assortment of electronics such as cellphones, tablets and laptops.

Rowe, in this video edited by Ramon Lindsay, shares how he has successfully operated the business for the past 12 years.