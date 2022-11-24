Businessman holds a Quantum of local electronics market after 12 years
Private sector groups urge PNP to support SOE extension
Richarlison’s goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup
Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal
Iranian football player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
5 best finds at Hardwareandlumber.com Cyber Monday
60-y-o man booked for murder re chopping death of ex-spouse’s lover
To pay or not to pay dividends?
MOHW receives PAHO review of nurseries following newborn deaths
Young People in Business
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Jermaine Rowe was among many Jamaicans who hopped on the BlackBerry craze over a decade ago.
To be clear, it wasn’t a case of Rowe purchasing a new BlackBerry device each time a new one hit the market.
Rowe channelled his savings into purchasing phone accessories for resale, a venture that grew into a full-fledged electronics store. Quantum Concepts.
Established in March 2010, Quantum Concepts carries an assortment of electronics such as cellphones, tablets and laptops.
Rowe, in this video edited by Ramon Lindsay, shares how he has successfully operated the business for the past 12 years.
Source
More From
A young American fugitive who is wanted in the state of New York in the United States of America, was arrested during a pre-dawn operation by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) a
71-year-old was on the run for 11 years
The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.
“The addition of th
A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,
Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to.
That’s because his intentions are clear.
The Paris Saint-Germain sta