Terron Dewar is operating a business he says was meant to be managed by two people.

He’s the owner and operator of Campus Cuts Barbershop and Salon, primarily serving students and graduates of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona and the University of Technology in Kingston, Jamaica.

Dewar is picking up the pieces after revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that triggered a lockdown of campus life, and barbering services. He’s also recovering from the untimely death of his little brother O-Jay, with whom he started the business.

The Dewar brothers opened their first Campus Cuts location at the Taylor Hall Commissary at UWI in 2014 after seeing strong demand for O-Jay’s barbering skills on campus.

O-Jay first began giving haircuts on and around the UWI, Mona campus to help fund his and Terron’s living expenses while they attended university.

Today, Campus Cuts boasts five locations at both universities; three at UWI and two at UTech.

Campus Cuts is also now catering to women with hair removal services, makeup artistry and hair styling, to name a few.

The next step is to open locations in highly-travelled locations, a plan Terron made with his brother. Terron will soon launch a line of hair and skincare products.

Video edited by Ramon Lindsay.