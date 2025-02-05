News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. Feb. 6, 2024: Luxury brand Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts has announced its latest venture, the Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Cave Cay, set to open in the Bahamas in 2029. This highly anticipated development will mark Bvlgari’s first resort in the Caribbean, adding to its prestigious global collection.

Located on the private 220-acre Cave Cay island in the Exumas, the resort will feature 64 luxury suites and seafront villas, alongside 48 exclusive Bvlgari-branded mansions and estates available for purchase. With pristine white-sand beaches, natural caves, and breathtaking ocean views, Cave Cay is poised to become a premier destination for upscale travelers seeking an unparalleled experience in the Bahamas.

Cave Cay Island Rendering

A New Era of Luxury in the Exumas

The Bvlgari Resort & Mansions will offer world-class amenities, including a luxury spa and wellness center, a multi-sports enclave, a kids’ club, and signature dining experiences. Guests will be able to indulge at the renowned Bvlgari Bar and Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, curated by three-Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito. The La Spiaggia beach club will provide the perfect setting to enjoy the island’s natural beauty in style.

A fully equipped marina will cater to yacht owners and visiting vessels, while a scenic promenade will feature boutique shopping and gourmet dining experiences. Adventure seekers will have access to watersports and excursions to secluded islands and sand dunes, further enhancing the resort’s appeal as a premier Caribbean getaway.

A Vision for Sustainable, High-End Tourism

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bvlgari, expressed excitement about the project, emphasizing the Exumas’ growing reputation as a glamorous, high-end travel destination.

“We are thrilled to present such an extraordinary project, which will become not only the first Bvlgari Resort in the Caribbean but also a new point of reference for upscale travelers. We envision the Bvlgari Resort Cave Cay as the ultimate sustainable luxury destination in the region, crafted by the Roman jeweler of hospitality,” said Babin.

Investor Emile Haddad, Chairman of Cave Cay General Partner Ltd, highlighted the resort’s alignment with the Bahamas’ vision for sustainable development.

“This partnership with Bvlgari brings together people who share a similar philosophy about building places—one founded on quality, sustainability, and providing superior experiences. The Bvlgari Resort & Mansions at Cave Cay is consistent with the Bahamian government’s vision of making the Exumas the premier destination in the Caribbean.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism I. Chester Cooper welcomed the investment, noting its significance for the Bahamas’ economy and tourism industry.

“This project goes beyond luxury; it represents a significant step in our strategy to drive sustainable economic growth, create meaningful opportunities for Bahamians, and establish The Islands of The Bahamas as a leader in high-end tourism.”

The Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts collection currently includes properties in Milan, London, Bali, Beijing, Dubai, Shanghai, Paris, Rome, and Tokyo. Additional hotels and resorts are set to open in Miami, Bodrum, the Maldives, and Cave Cay between 2026 and 2029.

The Cave Cay development is being led by Cave Cay Limited Partnership, an investment platform backed by international investors. Servotel, a globally recognized hotel and resort advisory firm, is also involved in the project.

With its blend of Italian luxury, Caribbean charm, and world-class hospitality, the Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Cave Cay is expected to redefine high-end tourism in the Bahamas and attract discerning travelers from around the world.