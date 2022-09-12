The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is giving customers who are in the red another one and a half months of amnesty to repay owed monies on their accounts, before taking a direct approach to recover outstanding arrears.

Having tried to exercise leniency over the past 30 months, giving the public the responsibility of honouring all debts to BWA without repercussions for not doing so, the BWA has not seen an acceptable response.

In a statement released today, BWA said that during the last two and a half years, its receivables portfolio has risen by $26 million. “This is unsustainable and has had a negative impact on our operations,” BWA stated.

Therefore, the BWA has promised that it will start seeking to recoup its owed monies now and will encourage all customers with overdue bill balances to visit the Authority’s Pine Headquarters between September 15 and October 31 to make restitution.

BWA General Manager, Keithroy Halliday, explains:

“Following this period of amnesty, the BWA will have no choice but to recommence the disconnection of the water services of customers whose accounts are still in arrears, once no effort has been made to engage the Authority to settle the debt.”