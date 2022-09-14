Cab driver held after reportedly abducting mother of his child
…on the heels of argument with her about removing tattoo of his name
44 minutes ago
A 46-year-old taxi driver from Havana Heights in Clarendon is to face the parish court on Thursday after he allegedly punched the mother of his child stemming from her removing a tattoo of his name.
Leon Reid, otherwise called ‘Nose’, was charged with abduction and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident on September 7, 2022.
Reports from the police are that about 5pm, Reid went to the woman’s workplace where an argument developed about the tattoo that the woman had removed.
Reid allegedly punched her in the face several times and used threats to force her to enter his motor car, after which he took her to his home. She was reportedly rescued by the police, who were contacted by a relative.
Reid fled the scene and was apprehended by the police two days later, on September 9, during a special operation. He was subsequently charged.
He is to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday.
