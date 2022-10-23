At the 83rd Annual Conference of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), a Cabinet reshuffle effective Wednesday, October 26.

Making the announcement, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley gave reason behind the changes. “There will be adjustments to my Cabinet…and the adjustments are intended to strengthen the government’s hand to deal with the issues that are before us. I have confidence that we can do it and when you understand what the adjustments are you will understand the wisdom of the decisions that we are making today.”

BLP General Secretary Dr Jerome Walcott will remain the Senior Minister in charge of of the Social Sectors and Environment but he will take up the post of Minister of Health and Wellness; “Jerome has distinguished himself as a voice in the area of healthcare.” Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill was thanked for his work done in this ministerial role for the last 10 months.

Gooding-Edghill will now become the Minister of Tourism and International Transport. He spent his whole life in the tourism industry.

PM Mottley asked Senator Lisa Cummins to take responsibility for the Ministry of Energy and Business Development with responsibilities for International Business and Trade. “Many of you may not know that her training has been in Foreign Trade and Diplomacy on top of working with those businesses.”

Senator Lisa Cummins

Minister Kerrie Symmonds will remain Senior Minister of Productive Sectors, but as Cummins steps into his previous role, he will now become Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. “Kerrie practised the law on Foreign Trade not just in Barbados but across this Caribbean region.” Agriculture Minister Indar Weir gave him a tap of congratulations as the announcement was made.

“I have also asked the Member of Parliament for the City of Bridgetown [Corey Layne] to serve in the Office of the Attorney-General, and he will now be Minister of State with responsibility for Crime Prevention.” His constituents turned up in their numbers and could be heard loudly cheering in celebration even before the PM completed her announcement.

Furthermore, she called on the parliamentary party to prepare for a meeting this coming Tuesday, October 25. She said Cynthia Forde will be nominated as Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly on Tuesday morning. At present, St Michael North West member of parliament Neil Rowe is the Deputy Speaker in the Lower House. He was elected in November 2020 to replace former St George North MP Gline Clarke who resigned at the end of September 2020 to take up the post of High Commissioner to Canada.