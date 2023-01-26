Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Caribbean News
Loop News

January 24, 2023 09:05 AM ET

Caribbean Airlines said it is adding more flights for Trinidad and Tobago’s 2023 Carnival season.

In an update Tuesday, the airline said it has added more flights between Trinidad and Tobago and several destinations for the period February 12-26, for the country’s Carnival celebration, referred to by some as the ‘greatest show on Earth’.

The airline said the addition of these services aligns with the company’s commitment to improve inter-regional travel and promote seamless connectivity.

CAL said the additional flights are now open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App and the Reservations Call Centre.

Customers may also secure bookings through travel agents.

See the schedules below:

