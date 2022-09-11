Final of three cops charged with tiler’s murder now granted bail
Calculus a safe bet in Caymanas feature
Males outshine females in 8 CAPE, 4 CSEC subjects in 2022 exams
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland
CPL 2022: Guyana Amazon Warriors earn first win of season
Why American Airlines postponed flight plans to St Mary airport
Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam
Caribbean Creators: Jamaican actress Kimberly Patterson on her journey
Cop, other male, battling for life after knife attack by female
KC begin Manning Cup title defence with big win over Calabar
1 hrs ago
File horseracing photo
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
LAST year’s Jamaica Derby winner, CALCULUS, is down two grades as a chalk at Caymanas Park in Sunday’s Kenneth Mattis Memorial at nine furlongs and 25 yards, facing overnight-allowance runners after failing by a half-length to catch KING ARTHUR in the grade one Eros Trophy six weeks ago, allowing the 2020 derby winner 11lbs.
Having not won since beating ONEOFAKIND in a grade one race in February, conditions allowed CALCULUS to slide down in class despite not being outside the first three in five subsequent races at the level.
Shane Ellis gets the armchair ride for trainer Gary Subratie at the trip which the four-year-old gelding last competed in June, finishing third behind United States-bred I AM FRED and BILLY WHIZZ.
Meanwhile, champion trainer Anthony Nunes’ NEFERTARI returns to the races in the ninth event at six and a half furlongs after her attempt at the classics came to a sputtering last-place finish in June’s 1000 Guineas.
Taking on local-bred non-winners of two races and imported maidens, NEFERTARI has worked well, with 1:08.0 for five and a half furlongs, the last five in 1:01.0, clocked last Sunday morning.
However, her tendency to stagger out of the starting gate could put her in trouble against a number of race-fit colts and geldings in the line-up, such as her stablemate, EL CID, and GET A PEPSI.
Recent winner ONE LIKE IT and Richard Azan’s THIRTYONEKISSES are also in with chances should NEFERTARI give away her chances at the start.
First post for the 10-race card is noon.
CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Race 1 – 1200m
Storm Valley (6)
Race 2 – 1000m Rd
Devonte (5)
Race 3 -1000m Rd
Breaking Storm (1)
—-Race 4 – 1000m St
Sniper Man (6)
Race 5 – 1000m St
True Bravado (8)
Race 6 -1500m
Hijo Primero (7)
Race 7 – 1820m
Calculus (9)
Race 8 – 1300m
Ha Gow Siu Mei (2)
Race 9 – 1300m
Nefertari (4)
Race 10 – 1100m
Jungle Boogie(4)
BETS OF THE DAY
Race 6 -1500m
Hijo Primero (7)
Race 7 – 1820m
Calculus (9)
Race 8 – 1300m
Ha Gow Siu Mei (2)
More From
Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2
Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b
The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p
Kingston College (KC) kick-started the title defense of their ISSA Digicel Manning Cup crown by dismissing Calabar High 5-1 on the opening day of the 2022 schoolboy football competition at Sabin
Six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine who was reportedly missing since September 2 has returned home.
The police provided the update in a release on Friday.
He i
Led by a half-century from captain Rovman Powell, the Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 34 runs in the 12th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket competition at the Da