LAST year’s Jamaica Derby winner, CALCULUS, is down two grades as a chalk at Caymanas Park in Sunday’s Kenneth Mattis Memorial at nine furlongs and 25 yards, facing overnight-allowance runners after failing by a half-length to catch KING ARTHUR in the grade one Eros Trophy six weeks ago, allowing the 2020 derby winner 11lbs.

Having not won since beating ONEOFAKIND in a grade one race in February, conditions allowed CALCULUS to slide down in class despite not being outside the first three in five subsequent races at the level.

Shane Ellis gets the armchair ride for trainer Gary Subratie at the trip which the four-year-old gelding last competed in June, finishing third behind United States-bred I AM FRED and BILLY WHIZZ.

Meanwhile, champion trainer Anthony Nunes’ NEFERTARI returns to the races in the ninth event at six and a half furlongs after her attempt at the classics came to a sputtering last-place finish in June’s 1000 Guineas.

Taking on local-bred non-winners of two races and imported maidens, NEFERTARI has worked well, with 1:08.0 for five and a half furlongs, the last five in 1:01.0, clocked last Sunday morning.

However, her tendency to stagger out of the starting gate could put her in trouble against a number of race-fit colts and geldings in the line-up, such as her stablemate, EL CID, and GET A PEPSI.

Recent winner ONE LIKE IT and Richard Azan’s THIRTYONEKISSES are also in with chances should NEFERTARI give away her chances at the start.

First post for the 10-race card is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Race 1 – 1200m

Storm Valley (6)

Race 2 – 1000m Rd

Devonte (5)

Race 3 -1000m Rd

Breaking Storm (1)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Sniper Man (6)

Race 5 – 1000m St

True Bravado (8)

Race 6 -1500m

Hijo Primero (7)

Race 7 – 1820m

Calculus (9)

Race 8 – 1300m

Ha Gow Siu Mei (2)

Race 9 – 1300m

Nefertari (4)

Race 10 – 1100m

Jungle Boogie(4)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 6 -1500m

Hijo Primero (7)

Race 7 – 1820m

Calculus (9)

Race 8 – 1300m

Ha Gow Siu Mei (2)