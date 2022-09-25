CALCULUS turned the tables on United States-bred I AM FRED to win Saturday’s Menudo Trophy at 10 furlongs by a length and three-quarter at Caymanas Park.

I AM FRED, reporting off a tough victory at six furlongs against top-rated sprinter MAHOGANY two weeks ago, was outfinished by course-specialist CALCULUS, last year’s Jamaica Derby winner.

CALCULUS clocked 2:08.0 for the victory, handing Shane Ellis a second winner on the 10-race card.

Ellis had earlier won the fifth event aboard trainer Spencer Chung’s United States-bred REAL BOSS, who outfinished champion trainer Anthony Nunes’ G T BOY at nine furlongs in the Louis Hutchins Memorial.

REAL BOSS was the first of two winners for Chung whose DON VINCENZO was awarded the ninth event at a mile in the stewards’ room following the disqualification of first-past-the-post TRADITIONAL LADY.

Racing continues Sunday afternoon, a nine-race card, with promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it passes south of the island.