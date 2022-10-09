CALCULUS, last year’s Jamaica Derby winner, confirmed his superiority on the route course at Caymanas Park, wearing down speedy United States-bred RUNAWAY ALGO to win Saturday’s Mark My Word Trophy at nine furlongs and 25 yards.

MAKEUPARTIST and SHE’S A WONDER handed CALCULUS the help he needed to catch RUNAWAY ALGO a half-furlong out, keeping the foreigner busy to the half-mile marker.

RUNAWAY ALGO tried to get away from the field three furlongs out but the distance took a toll in the stretch run where CALCULUS closed steadily with Shane Ellis to overhaul him, clocking 1:54.2.

Meanwhile, stakes leader Jason DaCosta, who started the afternoon $3.5m clear of defending three-time champion trainer Anthony Nunes, saddled a four-timer on the 10-race card.

DaCosta’s winners were shared equally between Reyan Lewis, who rode a three-timer on the programme, and champion jockey Anthony Thomas in his bid to get closer to leading rider Dane Dawkins.

Lewis made all with DaCosta’s IANNAI LINKS and SHE’S MY FRIEND in the first and fifth races, respectively. His second winner was Richard Azan’s PERFECT BREW in the fourth.

Thomas moved within five winners of Dawkins, 80-75, atop the jockeys’ standings, first producing a late rally along the rail astride two-year-old THALITA to catch Nunes’ LEGIT BOSS in the Princess Popstar Trophy at five and a half furlongs, clocking a decent 1:06.1 in the colours of leading owner Carlton Watson.

Thomas returned to seal DaCosta’s four-timer, closing a double for Watson astride United States-bred MADELYN’S SUNSHINE, who made light work of overnight-allowance runners at five and a half furlongs.