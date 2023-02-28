Page Turner Awards is providing inspiration, and a genuine launchpad for many authors, writers, and screenwriters.

Now in its fourth year, the Page Turner Awards is open until early June when judging will then commence, before culminating in the spectacular online Winners’ Ceremony around October.

The Page Turner Awards celebrates outstanding writing from authors, writers, and screenwriters.

Sponsored by writing giants, ProWritingAid and IngramSpark, Page Turner Awards, offers authors, writers, and screenwriters the chance to enter the first 10 pages of their writing project, where a judging panel of literary experts and film producers will read the work.

Over the past few years, many aspiring writers have walked off with life-changing prizes, including unpublished writers who have won literary agency representation and publication offers, LA Entertainment Agency representation for screenwriters, writing mentorships for new aspiring writers, book adaptations and audiobook productions for published authors, and many other high-value prizes for writers at varying stages of their writing careers.

The Page Turner Non-Fiction Book Award winner, The Third Law, highlights the societal obstacles and internal demons that must be overcome for marginalized women to change their lives. It is written by Tamra Ryan, CEO of Women’s Bean Project, a social enterprise that provides opportunities to women attempting to break the cycle of chronic unemployment and poverty.

Tamra is passionate about compassionate leadership and social enterprise, and is a sought-after speaker at events such as TEDxMilehigh.

Tamra said, “Writing is such a solitary endeavour, so I appreciate the recognition from this award for the labour of love The Third Law represents.”

In 2021 Helen Rowe won a Writing Mentorship with Karen Williams, which led to a publishing contract. Her non-fiction book, Eliminating Poverty in Britain, by Flint Books, will be published on 7 September 2023.

Helen said, “Winning the Page Turner Awards Mentorship Prize in 2021 was a pivotal moment for me. Not only was it brilliant to be mentored by Karen Williams at Librotas, who helped me finish the book, but the prize also provided proof to publishers that my manuscript was worth reading. Ten months after winning the award, I signed my publishing deal with Flint Books. I am extremely grateful to Ken and Paula for setting up the Page Turner Awards. It provides a vital pathway for new authors to get their work published. For me, it all started here!”

New sub-categories for Page Turner Awards 2023 include Best True Story and Best Animated Story. These go alongside other sub-categories, such as Best Golden Writer (over 60s), Best Illustrated Book and Best Genre.

Page Turner Awards has awards for all writers, including a Book Award (for published books), a Writing Award (for unpublished, completed manuscripts), a Writing Mentorship Award (for unpublished, uncompleted manuscripts), a Young Writer Award (for writers aged between 18 and 25) and a Screenplay Award (for film and TV screenplays, as well as authors who want to win a book adaptation to film script).

Founder of Page Turner Awards and award-winning novelist, Paula Wynne said: “There are writers from all walks of life, from manual labourers to academics, all with stories to tell, and most of them heart-warming and moving. We’re proud that our awards celebrate excellent writing and help writers and authors to get their stories discovered.”

Page Turner Awards is particularly keen to see cultural and diversity stories from different communities. The heart of a community always comes from stories that are told within the community that stem from the soul of the culture. If you have such a story, Page Turner Awards would love to see it!

The Page Turner Awards winners can be found here: https://pageturnerawards.com/2022-award-winners

Submissions for the 2023 Awards are now open and will close on 1 June 2023.

Find out how you too can enter your writing into The Page Turner Awards: https://pageturnerawards.com.