Vincent Aboubakar scored late to give Cameroon a historic win over Brazil but it was not enough to secure their advance to the next stage of the football World Cup in Qatar, after Switzerland defeated Serbia in the group’s other game.

The 1-0 victory in the final game of Group G on Friday left Cameroon packing their bags for the flight home, while already-qualified Brazil headed to the Round of 16 at the top of their group.

More to follow…