Campari Carnival recently signed a three-year partnership with two popular local carnival bands, Xodus and Yard Mas Carnival.

With plans to stoke camaraderie among revellers jumping on Carnival Sunday, April 15, the partnership was inevitable.

The contracts were signed between Campari Carnival, Xodus Jamaica Carnival and Yard Mas Carnival @twentythree on Dominica Drive, the home of J Wray & Nephew Limited and Gruppo Campari locally.

From these partnerships, stakeholders expect that soca lovers will have equal opportunities to access a full Campari experience, whether they chose to jump with Xodus Jamaica Carnival or Yard Mas Carnival.

Over the years, masqueraders have differed on their choice of bands to jump with, primarily based on the types of costumes, the entertainment package, the perks and offerings, and more.

This year, the Campari Group is looking forward to working with both bands to enhance the energetic party experience Jamaicans and visitors look forward to enjoying annually in Kingston, Jamaica.

According to Pavel Smith, marketing manager, J Wray & Nephew Limited, “If the pandemic has taught us one thing, that togetherness makes carnival in Jamaica a success… we believe the time has come for us to work closely and equally with both bands in revolutionising the annual carnival experience in Jamaica, and making it a calendar event for patrons globally,” Smith said.

Smith also noted that Campari decided to establish the Campari Carnival experience, because the carnival has been appreciated globally for uniting people with different backgrounds and cultures, promoting travelling and economic strides.

“Carnival has been one of the major ways Jamaica has, for decades, brought peace and happiness to our nationals and the world.”

Scott Dunn, managing director, Xodus Jamaica Carnival and Dream Weekend, noted in an interview that he’s excited about the partnership and the “fruits it will produce”.

“Xodus is thrilled to partner with Campari for 2023 and beyond, the partnership will be a huge boost to Jamaica’s Carnival product and will improve the carnival experience for both revellers and spectators,” Dunn said.

Andrew Bellamy, managing director of Yard Mas Carnival, is also excited about this new partnership with Campari.

“The Campari Brand has always been a strong supporter of Jamaican entertainment output. I applaud the vision, collaboration and tangible investment of Campari as evidenced in this long-term partnership with Yard Mas and Xodus/Bacchanal for Carnival in Jamaica. This is another indication of their interest and appreciation of the local, homegrown entertainment industry. We look forward to a fruitful partnership,” Bellamy said.