There is no shortage of food being produced globally. Yet, more than 735 million people faced chronic hunger in 2022.

The United Nations has called for urgent humanitarian action to save lives and livelihoods. It has warned the target of ending hunger by 2030 might not be reached.

Communities across Africa are also facing their worst food crises in four decades. But the funding of aid programmes that tackle food insecurity is declining.

So, if the world has enough to feed its people, why do so many nations suffer from food insecurity and hunger?