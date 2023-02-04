News

Permell “Kabasi” Winchester

WELL-KNOWN Tobago reggae artiste Pernell Winchester, otherwise known as Kabasi, has died.

The singer passed away at his Patience Hill home on Friday night after a long battle with cancer.

Winchester’s close friend, vocalist Sharon Phillips said he made an immense contribution to the country’s culture and specifically, reggae music.

“Kabasi would have been integral in the integration of reggae in a very big way in Tobago,” she told Sunday Newsday, adding that nurtured several of the up and coming artistes.

Phillips described Winchester as a “legend in terms of songwriting, delivery and the ability to rock on stage.

“It is unfortunate that he never became king in his own kingdom.”

She said the artiste was cared for by his son, Kareem Winchester.