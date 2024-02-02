News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 2, 2023: Here are the top cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Former NFL star Jim McMahon and former All-Pro offensive lineman Kyle Turley have hinted at a potential presidential run to promote their cannabis advocacy and raise awareness about the SAFER Banking Act.

Senate Democrats are putting new pressure on the Biden administration to ease federal restrictions on marijuana in a new letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration as it considers rescheduling cannabis after it was federally classified more than five decades ago.

A Florida House Panel has passed a bill To Restrict Hemp-Derived Products Over Patients’ Objections.

Germany’s health minister believes marijuana legalization will become a reality in the country this April. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has set a target for the Bundestag, the national parliament, to approve the nation’s long-awaited cannabis law.

Jamaica detectives this week seized over 500 pounds of ganja during an operation in Slipe and Clandestine districts, St. Elizabeth. Thirty eight year old Alton Mcpherson, a farmer of Slipe district, St. Elizabeth was arrested and charged.

And DeltaBev, a cannabis beverage manufacturing facility, commenced operations last month with the wunderkind brand CANN as its first production partner in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. The 45,000-square-foot facility is the world’s largest cannabis beverage manufacturing plant in terms of capacity.