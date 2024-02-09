News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 9, 2023: Here are the top cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

A Las Vegas–based cannabis tours company is offering the Taylor Swift and NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce a free wedding in its dispensary in Vegas. The weed-themed wedding offer comes after several other businesses vowed to throw a free wedding for the couple — who aren’t exactly cash strapped — in exchange for publicity.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. bolstered its international presence Thursday with a deal to buy the 90 per cent of Australian medical cannabis company MedReleaf Australia it didn’t already own.

Amid swirling rumors about the possibility of an imminent cannabis policy announcement from the White House, a Biden administration official told Marijuana Moment this week that they’d “wave off” the speculation. Industry stakeholders and several prominent cannabis journalists have signaled in recent days that an announcement—possibly pertaining to the ongoing review into marijuana scheduling—is coming within days. But that’s not the case, the administration source said.

After resolving internal disagreements and making adjustments regarding cannabis legalization in Germany, the coalition government seems to have reached a consensus. The bill will be voted on this month, with the aim of the legalization taking effect in April.

The Thai government says it will urgently move a bill to ban the recreational use of cannabis after the kingdom decriminalised the drug in 2022.

And a Texas liquor store chain has added a hemp-infused seltzer containing THC to its shelves throughout the state. Spec’s Wine & Spirits is now carrying Hi Seltzer’s delta-8 beverages in more than 200 of their stores in 100-plus municipalities across Texas, according to the Austin American-Statesman.