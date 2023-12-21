News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 21, 2023: Here are the cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Gionna Daddio, known in WWE under the name Liv Morgan, was arrested on a drug possession charge in Florida. A Sumter County Sheriff’s officer observed a vehicle in the city of Bushnell, about 45 miles west of Orlando, driving in and out lanes erratically on Thursday night, according to an arrest report obtained by USA TODAY Sports. The officer conducted a traffic stop and “immediately smelled the odor of marijuana” in the vehicle driven by Morgan.

Snoop Dogg is launching a new line of THC and CBD beverages. The Do It Fluid drinks includes four flavors: Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade and Peaches N’ Honies – each available in CBD-only versions ($4.99 per can) and versions with CBD and hemp-derived Delta-9 THC ($5.99 per can).

A Florida Republican senator has introduced a bill to allow licensed medical marijuana businesses to take state tax deductions that they are barred from claiming at the federal level under an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) code known as 280E.

The Government of Grenada plans to approve in the first months of 2024 a marijuana decriminalization law to promote its therapeutic use, an official document indicates.

Federal drug officials are warning Georgia to shelve its plans to be the first state to allow pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana products.

Cannabis users in two Dutch cities can smoke legally for the first time as authorities rolled out a trial that would expand the country’s tolerance of marijuana to full legality.