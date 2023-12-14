News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 14, 2023: Here are the cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

A large-scale defense bill that contains provisions to fund studies into the therapeutic use of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA for military service members is officially heading to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Colombia’s president says lawmakers who voted to shelve a marijuana legalization bill this week are only helping to perpetuate illegal drug trafficking and the violence associated with the unregulated trade.

While the cannabis legislation advanced through the Chamber of Representatives and a Senate committee, the full Senate blocked it from advancing on Tuesday,

The governor of New York has vetoed a pair of bills that would have allowed hemp seeds to be included in animal feed for pets, horses and camelids such as llamas and alpacas—citing a lack of information about the safety of such uses, which she wants the state to study in an “expeditious manner.”

Florida’s top marijuana regulator said his agency “would hope” to issue 22 new medical cannabis licenses within the next six months, a move that would nearly double the number of license holders in the state.

A new law in Illinois, Senate Bill 1559, now waives annual license fees for existing cannabis transportation organizations through January 1, 2027.

And The Netherlands is set to launch legal marijuana on Friday, Dec. 15th, as part of a four-year trial across the country.

Contrary to widespread belief, cannabis has not been legal in the country over the last decade, it’s just been tolerated.