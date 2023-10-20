News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 19, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Two employees of Israeli cannabis producer InterCure were among those kidnapped by Hamas when the militants infiltrated Israel’s southern border earlier this month, the company disclosed this week. InterCure’s main facility, located in Kibbutz Nir Oz, roughly 1.2 miles from the Gaza border, was affected in the attack.

Two lobbyists have beeen sentenced to federal prison in the US for conspiring to provide $42,000 in bribes to the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board. Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown were partners and consultants for the state’s fledgling marijuana industry when Rick Johnson, formerly known as a powerful Republican lawmaker, led the board in 2017-19.

The South American CARICOM nation of Guyana has launched a probe after marijuana and guns were unearthed in a barrel shipped from New York. Among the items discovered were five bulky transparent plastic parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Two cannabis stocks to consider this week are: CRBP. are CRBP, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. and BUD, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.